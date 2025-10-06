Menu
Kinoafisha
Taraz, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Junglilau
Junglilau, 2025 Screening times in Taraz
6 October 2025
Junglilau Showtimes – 6 October 2025 Screenings in Taraz
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
5
Tomorrow
6
Tue
7
Wed
8
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Junglilau?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, KZ
21:00
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree