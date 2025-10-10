Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Ифрит 2 Ифрит 2, 2025 Screening times in Taraz

Ифрит 2, 2025 Screening times in Taraz

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 10 Sat 11 Sun 12 Mon 13 Tue 14 Wed 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Ифрит 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, KZ
16:50 from 1600 ₸ 20:40 from 1600 ₸ 20:50 from 1600 ₸
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Керексин
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more