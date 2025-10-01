Menu
Films
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis, 2025 Screening times in Taraz
1 October 2025
Agent & Irbis Showtimes – 1 October 2025 Screenings in Taraz
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, KZ
17:40
from 1600 ₸
23:40
from 1600 ₸
