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Kinoafisha Films Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika, 2026 Screening times in Taraz 28 April 2026

Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika Showtimes – 28 April 2026 Screenings in Taraz

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
17:15 from 1600 ₸
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