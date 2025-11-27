Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Regretting You Regretting You, 2025 Screening times in Taraz

Regretting You, 2025 Screening times in Taraz

Tickets
All about film
Today 27 Tomorrow 28 Sat 29 Sun 30 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Regretting You? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
23:10 from 1600 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Regretting You
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
100 Meters
100 Meters
2025, Japan / USA, Animation, Drama, Sport
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more