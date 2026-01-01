Menu
Films
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino, 2026 Screening times in Taraz
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Шымкент
Tomorrow
10
Sun
11
Mon
12
Tue
13
Wed
14
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
16:10
from 2100 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
