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Kinoafisha Films In the Grey In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in Taraz 29 May 2026

In the Grey Showtimes – 29 May 2026 Screenings in Taraz

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Today 29 Tomorrow 30 Sun 31 Mon 1 Tue 2
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
13:40 from 1600 ₸ 20:40 from 1600 ₸
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
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