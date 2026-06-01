Menu
Kinoafisha
Taraz, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Dreadful
The Dreadful, 2026 Screening times in Taraz
10 June 2026
The Dreadful Showtimes – 10 June 2026 Screenings in Taraz
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Tomorrow
6
Sun
7
Mon
8
Tue
9
Wed
10
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Dreadful?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
12:20
from 1600 ₸
22:55
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
The Dreadful
2026, Great Britain, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Iggy the Eagle
2025, Poland, Adventure, Animation, Family
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
2026, Russia, Animation
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Bogatyri
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Comedy
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree