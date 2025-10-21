Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Black Phone 2 The Black Phone 2, 2025 Screening times in Taraz 21 October 2025

The Black Phone 2 Showtimes – 21 October 2025 Screenings in Taraz

Tickets
All about film
Today 16 Tomorrow 17 Sat 18 Sun 19 Mon 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Black Phone 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
13:50 from 1600 ₸ 15:10 from 1600 ₸ 23:20 from 1600 ₸
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more