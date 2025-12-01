Menu
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Taraz 14 December 2025

Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 14 December 2025 Screenings in Taraz

All about animated film
Tomorrow 12 Sat 13 Sun 14 Mon 15 Tue 16 Wed 17
Premier Kazakhstan g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, KZ
14:25 from 1600 ₸
2D, RU
16:25 from 1600 ₸ 18:25 from 1600 ₸ 20:20 from 1600 ₸
