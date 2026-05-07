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Kinoafisha Films Mortal Kombat II Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Taraz 10 May 2026

Mortal Kombat II Showtimes – 10 May 2026 Screenings in Taraz

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
11:35 from 1600 ₸ 15:35 from 1600 ₸ 20:20 from 1600 ₸ 22:35 from 1600 ₸
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