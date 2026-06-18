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Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Taraz
20 June 2026
Masters of the Universe Showtimes – 20 June 2026 Screenings in Taraz
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan
g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
10:20
from 1600 ₸
18:30
from 1600 ₸
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