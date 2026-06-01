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Kinoafisha Films Masters of the Universe Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Taraz 17 June 2026

Masters of the Universe Showtimes – 17 June 2026 Screenings in Taraz

Tickets
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Tomorrow 13 Sun 14 Mon 15 Tue 16 Wed 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Premier Kazakhstan g. Taraz, pr. Abaya, 111
2D, RU
10:20 from 1600 ₸ 18:10 from 1600 ₸
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