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Babay
Babay, 2026 Screening times in Talgar
27 May 2026
Babay Showtimes – 27 May 2026 Screenings in Talgar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
12:00
from 1800 ₸
18:30
from 2000 ₸
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