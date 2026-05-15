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Kinoafisha Films Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Talgar 15 May 2026

Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 15 May 2026 Screenings in Talgar

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
11:30 from 1900 ₸ 15:00 from 2000 ₸ 20:30 from 2200 ₸
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