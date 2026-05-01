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Kuzgi samal
Kuzgi samal, 2026 Screening times in Talgar
3 May 2026
Kuzgi samal Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in Talgar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
12:45
from 1900 ₸
23:45
from 2200 ₸
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