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Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in Talgar
25 April 2026
Mushel zhas Showtimes – 25 April 2026 Screenings in Talgar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
16:15
from 2000 ₸
20:00
from 2200 ₸
23:45
from 2200 ₸
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