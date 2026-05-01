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Kinoafisha Films Passenger Passenger, 2026 Screening times in Talgar 31 May 2026

Passenger Showtimes – 31 May 2026 Screenings in Talgar

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Tomorrow 28 Fri 29 Sat 30 Sun 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
12:00 from 1900 ₸ 22:00 from 2200 ₸
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