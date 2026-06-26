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Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector, 2026 Screening times in Talgar
29 June 2026
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector Showtimes – 29 June 2026 Screenings in Talgar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
14:00
from 1800 ₸
16:05
from 1800 ₸
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