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Kinoafisha Films Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector, 2026 Screening times in Talgar 27 June 2026

Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector Showtimes – 27 June 2026 Screenings in Talgar

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
14:00 from 1800 ₸ 16:05 from 1800 ₸
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