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Kinoafisha Films Псих Псих, 2026 Screening times in Talgar 9 May 2026

Псих Showtimes – 9 May 2026 Screenings in Talgar

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
12:15 from 1900 ₸ 22:15 from 2200 ₸
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