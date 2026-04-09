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Kinoafisha Films Taptym-au seni 3 Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Talgar 13 April 2026

Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 13 April 2026 Screenings in Talgar

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
15:50 from 1400 ₸
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