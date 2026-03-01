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Kinoafisha Films Bayqa! Alayaq! Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Talgar 28 March 2026

Bayqa! Alayaq! Showtimes – 28 March 2026 Screenings in Talgar

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Tomorrow 28 Sun 29 Mon 30 Tue 31 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
12:20 from 1900 ₸ 20:00 from 1900 ₸
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