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Kinoafisha Films Bayqa! Alayaq! Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Talgar 21 March 2026

Bayqa! Alayaq! Showtimes – 21 March 2026 Screenings in Talgar

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
11:45 from 1900 ₸ 17:10 from 2200 ₸ 20:35 from 2200 ₸
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