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Beast
Beast, 2026 Screening times in Talgar
24 May 2026
Beast Showtimes – 24 May 2026 Screenings in Talgar
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23
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24
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
11:30
from 1900 ₸
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