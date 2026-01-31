Menu
Qiyal, 2025 Screening times in Talgar

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Алматы

Today 31 Tomorrow 1 Mon 2 Tue 3 Wed 4
Format
Group Screenings
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
23:20 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
01:20 from 2600 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
21:10 from 3400 ₸
