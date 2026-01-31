Menu
Films
Qiyal
Qiyal, 2025 Screening times in Talgar
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Showtimes in Алматы
Today
31
Tomorrow
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Format
All
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
23:20
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
01:20
from 2600 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
21:10
from 3400 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
