Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Evolution Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Talgar 22 June 2026

Evolution Showtimes – 22 June 2026 Screenings in Talgar

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 20 Sun 21 Mon 22 Tue 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Evolution? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
11:20 from 1800 ₸ 15:00 from 1900 ₸ 18:30 from 2000 ₸
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Curly Burly
Curly Burly
2026, Denmark, Animation, Family, Fantasy
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sleepwalker
Sleepwalker
2026, USA, Thriller
Күн батыстан шыққанда
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Evil Dress
Evil Dress
2026, Spain, Horror
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more