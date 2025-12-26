Menu
Kinoafisha
Talgar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata, 2025 Screening times in Talgar
31 December 2025
Dastur: Teris bata Showtimes – 31 December 2025 Screenings in Talgar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
26
Tomorrow
27
Sun
28
Mon
29
Tue
30
Wed
31
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Dastur: Teris bata?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
12:25
from 1800 ₸
16:20
from 1900 ₸
20:05
from 2000 ₸
23:50
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree