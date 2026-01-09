Menu
Kinoafisha
Talgar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Confession
The Confession, 2025 Screening times in Talgar
The Confession, 2025 Screening times in Talgar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
9
Tomorrow
10
Sun
11
Mon
12
Tue
13
Wed
14
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Confession?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
23:50
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree