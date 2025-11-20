Menu
Kinoafisha
Talgar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
№37
№37, 2025 Screening times in Talgar
№37, 2025 Screening times in Talgar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
20
Tomorrow
21
Sat
22
Sun
23
Mon
24
Tue
25
Wed
26
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for №37?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
23:55
Now Playing
New Releases
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree