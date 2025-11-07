Menu
Kinoafisha
Talgar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Adal
Adal, 2025 Screening times in Talgar
Adal, 2025 Screening times in Talgar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
7
Sat
8
Sun
9
Mon
10
Tue
11
Wed
12
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Adal?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
12:30
from 1700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
2021, China, Animation
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Night of the Reaper
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree