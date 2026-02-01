Menu
Films
Crime 101
Crime 101, 2026 Screening times in Talgar
25 February 2026
Crime 101 Showtimes – 25 February 2026 Screenings in Talgar
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
10:30
from 1800 ₸
