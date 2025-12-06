Menu
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, 2025 Screening times in Talgar 6 December 2025

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution Showtimes – 6 December 2025 Screenings in Talgar

How do I book tickets for Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
16:15 from 1900 ₸
