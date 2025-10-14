Menu
Kinoafisha
Talgar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2, 2025 Screening times in Talgar
14 October 2025
Ифрит 2 Showtimes – 14 October 2025 Screenings in Talgar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
10
Tomorrow
11
Sun
12
Mon
13
Tue
14
Wed
15
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ифрит 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
16:00
from 1800 ₸
22:05
from 1900 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree