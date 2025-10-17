Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Ice Fall Ice Fall, 2025 Screening times in Talgar

Ice Fall, 2025 Screening times in Talgar

Tickets
All about film
Today 17 Tomorrow 18 Sun 19 Mon 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Ice Fall? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
10:05 from 1500 ₸ 23:55 from 1800 ₸
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more