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Kinoafisha Films Lee Cronin's The Mummy Lee Cronin's The Mummy, 2026 Screening times in Talgar 17 April 2026

Lee Cronin's The Mummy Showtimes – 17 April 2026 Screenings in Talgar

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
17:10 from 2200 ₸ 23:50 from 2200 ₸
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