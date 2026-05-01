Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Kommersant Kommersant, 2026 Screening times in Talgar 3 May 2026

Kommersant Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in Talgar

Tickets
All about film
Today 1 Tomorrow 2 Sun 3 Mon 4 Tue 5 Wed 6
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Kommersant? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
18:10 from 2200 ₸
Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kuzgi samal
Kuzgi samal
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qara
Qara
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more