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Kinoafisha Films The Drama The Drama, 2026 Screening times in Talgar 29 April 2026

The Drama Showtimes – 29 April 2026 Screenings in Talgar

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
10:45 from 1800 ₸
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