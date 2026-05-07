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Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Talgar
13 May 2026
Gruzovichki Showtimes – 13 May 2026 Screenings in Talgar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
13:30
from 1800 ₸
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