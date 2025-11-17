Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Running Man The Running Man, 2025 Screening times in Talgar 17 November 2025

The Running Man Showtimes – 17 November 2025 Screenings in Talgar

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 14 Sat 15 Sun 16 Mon 17 Tue 18 Wed 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Running Man? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
10:00 from 1500 ₸ 17:40 from 1800 ₸ 23:55 from 1800 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Death Whisperer
Death Whisperer
2025, Thailand, Action, Horror, Thriller
Adal
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more