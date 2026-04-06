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Kinoafisha Films Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala, 2026 Screening times in Talgar 8 April 2026

Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala Showtimes – 8 April 2026 Screenings in Talgar

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
16:25 from 1800 ₸
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