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Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody, 2026 Screening times in Talgar
3 June 2026
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody Showtimes – 3 June 2026 Screenings in Talgar
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
10:25
from 1800 ₸
13:45
from 1800 ₸
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