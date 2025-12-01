Menu
Films
Avatar 3
Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Talgar
20 December 2025
Avatar 3 Showtimes – 20 December 2025 Screenings in Talgar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
18
Fri
19
Sat
20
Sun
21
Mon
22
Tue
23
Wed
24
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
12:30
from 1800 ₸
15:00
from 1900 ₸
17:45
from 2000 ₸
20:30
from 2000 ₸
23:00
from 2000 ₸
