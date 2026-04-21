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Көлеңке
Көлеңке, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan
Көлеңке, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Талгар
Today
21
Tomorrow
22
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
KINOMAN
ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
17:00
from 2000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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