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Kinoafisha Films Псих Псих, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan

Псих, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Талгар

Today 9 Tomorrow 10 Mon 11 Tue 12 Wed 13
Format
Group Screenings
KINOMAN ul. Konaeva, 84, TRTs «Talgar», 3 etazh
2D, RU
12:15 from 1900 ₸ 22:15 from 2200 ₸
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