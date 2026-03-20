Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Erekshe Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan

Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Taldykorgan

Tickets
All about film
Today 20
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Erekshe? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atameken cinema g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
2D
20:15 from 2000 ₸ 21:55 from 2000 ₸ 23:35 from 2000 ₸
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, Poland, Crime, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Tutor
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more