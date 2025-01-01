Menu
Kinoafisha
Taldykorgan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Synyptas
Synyptas, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan
Synyptas, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Noise
2024, South Korea, Horror, Thriller
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
2025, USA, Drama
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree