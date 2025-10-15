Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Bolgan oqiga Bolgan oqiga, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan 15 October 2025

Bolgan oqiga Showtimes – 15 October 2025 Screenings in Taldykorgan

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bolgan oqiga? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atameken cinema g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
2D, KZ
14:55 from 2000 ₸ 17:20 from 2000 ₸ 18:20 from 2000 ₸ 20:05 from 2000 ₸ 20:35 from 2000 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Afterburn
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Hell House LLC: Lineage
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Problem with People
The Problem with People
2024, Ireland, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more