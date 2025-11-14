Menu
Kinoafisha
Taldykorgan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Death Whisperer
Death Whisperer, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan
Death Whisperer, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
14
Tomorrow
15
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Death Whisperer?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atameken cinema
g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
2D
00:05
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Death Whisperer
2025, Thailand, Action, Horror, Thriller
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Yaga na nashu golovu
2025, Russia, Family, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree