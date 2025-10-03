Menu
Kinoafisha
Taldykorgan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Junglilau
Junglilau, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan
Junglilau, 2025 Screening times in Taldykorgan
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
3
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Junglilau?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atameken cinema
g. Taldykorgan, ul. Kabanbay-batyra, 54
2D, KZ
22:10
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree